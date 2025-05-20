U.K. says it is suspending free trade talks with Israel and announces sanctions over the West Bank

LONDON — The British government says it will suspend new free trade negotiations with Israel and has leveled new sanctions targeting West Bank settlements as it criticizes sanctions military actions in Gaza.
Tuesday's actions came a day after the U.K, France and Canada condemned Israel's handling of the war in Gaza and its actions in the occupied West Bank.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ramped up his criticism of Israel on Tuesday, saying the level of suffering by children in Gaza was ''utterly intolerable" and repeated his call for a ceasefire.
''I want to put on record today that we're horrified by the escalation from Israel,'' Starmer told the U.K.'s Parliament.
His brief remarks followed a scathing joint condemnation he issued Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that marked one of the most significant criticisms by close allies of Israel's handling of the war in Gaza and its actions in the occupied West Bank.
The three leaders threatened to take ''concrete actions'' if the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not cease its renewed military offensive and significantly lift restrictions on humanitarian aid. Netanyahu said the statement was ''a huge prize'' for Hamas.
Starmer repeated the trio's demand for a cease fire, saying it was the only way to free the hostages Hamas still holds. He also called for increased shipments of humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying the basic quantity allowed by Israel is ''utterly inadequate.''