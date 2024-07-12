LONDON — Human remains found in two suitcases discovered near a bridge in the southwestern England city of Bristol are from two adult men, police said Friday.

A manhunt for a man seen behaving suspiciously before the discovery Wednesday has widened. He is believed to have traveled from London earlier in the day, and London's Metropolitan Police are now leading the investigation.

The victims have not yet been formally identified but both are believed to be adults. One autopsy was deemed ''inconclusive,'' while a second post-mortem examination remains ongoing.

A crime scene has been set up in the west London neighborhood of Shepherd's Bush. Police urged the public to call emergency services in the event they spot the suspect.

''Do not approach him,'' said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, who is leading the investigation for the Met.

Avon and Somerset Police officers arrived on the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge at around midnight Wednesday, 10 minutes after receiving reports of a man behaving strangely. But the man, who had travelled there by taxi, was already gone.

The landmark bridge spans the Avon Gorge, and was designed by noted Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel. It opened in 1864.

''We recognize this has caused significant concern to residents in the Clifton area and will cause concern among those who live and work in west London,'' Valentine said. ''Extra officers will be on patrol in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak to them.''