LONDON — A man charged with assisting Hong Kong authorities gather intelligence in the United Kingdom has died in unexplained circumstances, British police said Tuesday.

Matthew Trickett, 37, was one of three men charged earlier this month with information gathering, surveillance and acts of deception that were likely to materially assist the Hong Kong intelligence service from late 2023 to May 2.

The men had all been bailed and were next due to appear at London's Central Criminal Court for a hearing on Friday.

Thames Valley Police said Trickett was found dead in a park in Maidenhead, west of London, on Sunday afternoon after a report from a member of the public.

Police said that an investigation is ongoing into the death, which is being treated as unexplained.

Trickett was charged along with Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63. The men appeared at a court hearing to confirm their identities on May 13. Prosecutors also alleged that the men forced entry into a U.K. residential address on May 1.