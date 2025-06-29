UK police reviewing rapper's anti-Israel comments at Glastonbury Festival

LONDON — British police said they were examining videos of a band that led chants of ''death to the IDF'' or Israel Defense Forces at Saturday's Glastonbury Festival.
Rapper Bobby Vylan, of rap punk duo Bob Vylan, led crowds attending the festival in chants of ''free, free Palestine'' and ''death, death to the IDF."
Avon and Somerset Police said video evidence would be assessed by officers ''to determine whether any offenses may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation."
The Israeli Embassy to the U.K. said on social media that it was ''deeply disturbed by the inflammatory and hateful rhetoric expressed on stage at the Glastonbury Festival."
Health Secretary Wes Streeting on Sunday condemned the band's actions as ''appalling." He told Sky News that the BBC and festival organizers had to answer questions about how the comments were broadcast live to millions.
The government said Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has spoken to the BBC director general about Bob Vylan's performance.
The BBC said it issued a warning on screen about ''very strong and discriminatory language'' during the live stream.
Saturday's festival lineup also included Irish-language rap group Kneecap, which gave an impassioned performance for tens of thousands of fans despite criticism by British politicians and a terror charge for one of the trio.