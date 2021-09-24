LONDON — London police continued to appeal for information Friday in the slaying of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa after releasing a 38-year-old man arrested in connection with her murder.

Nessa's killing — as she walked to meet a friend a few minutes from her south London home — has renewed concerns that women are not safe on the city's streets.

Nessa, 28, was found dead in Kidbrooke, southeast London on Sept. 17. Detectives believe she was attacked during what would have been a five-minute walk through a local park to meet a friend at a pub. Her body was found by a member of the public the next day.

Results from a post-mortem examination carried out on Monday were inconclusive. A vigil in Nessa's memory was planned for later Friday.

"What happened to Sabina is every parent's nightmare and every woman's worst fear,'' London Mayor Sadiq Khan said ahead of the vigil. "Her death is a tragedy, and I stand with the community in Kidbrooke and Londoners across our city, united in grief and united in our determination that justice is done."

Police said late Thursday they had arrested a man in a nearby area of London in connection with Nessa's murder. He was released under investigation, and his name was not released.

Police also released images of another man they want to speak to as part of the investigation.

Nessa's death came months after the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who was abducted and killed as she walked home in south London in March. An off-duty police officer has admitted raping and killing her.

Everard's slaying shocked the country and saw thousands take to the streets to denounce violence against women.

Khan has described the violence against women as a national "epidemic." He said more than 180 women have been killed by men across England from March 2020.