UK police investigate overnight fire at Prime Minister Starmer's house

The Associated Press
May 12, 2025 at 3:50PM

LONDON — British police on Monday were investigating an overnight fire that damaged door of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's house in north London.

Starmer has rented out the house since he was elected in July, living with his family in the prime minister's official Downing Street residence.

London Fire Brigade said firefighters were called to ''a small fire'' just after 1 a.m. (midnight GMT, 8 p.m. EDT). Two engines responded, and the blaze was out within half an hour.

The Metropolitan Police force said that officers who responded to the scene found damage "to the property's entrance," but that nobody was hurt. ''The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue,'' the police force said.

Starmer's house in the Kentish Town neighborhood has attracted protesters. Last year three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the house.

