LONDON — A man was arrested after stabbing another man outside the British Museum in London on Tuesday, police said.
The museum, famous for housing the Rosetta Stone, was evacuated but police say there was no additional risk to the public after the isolated incident. The museum reopened in the afternoon with increased security and bag checks.
Metropolitan Police said the stabbing occurred near the museum's entrance.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound and the suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
The British Museum, founded in 1753, is the world's oldest public national museum and houses works of history, art and culture.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Meet the irreverent St. Paul radio host who set his writing chops on Minnesota's favorite season
More from Star Tribune
Local Meet the irreverent St. Paul radio host who set his writing chops on Minnesota's favorite season
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Jordanian military says 1 man died, 2 arrested during a thwarted attempt to 'infiltrate the country'
The Jordanian military said Tuesday one man died and two others were arrested during an attempt to infiltrate the country.
Business
Italy proposes bank tax to help people with interest rate hikes, sending stocks plunging
Italian bank stocks plunged Tuesday after the Cabinet approved a proposal to apply a 40% tax on some bank profits this year to help consumers and businesses cope with higher borrowing costs.
World
UK police arrest suspect in a stabbing that took place near the British Museum in London
A man was arrested after stabbing another man outside the British Museum in London on Tuesday, police said.
World
Ukraine says Russia targeted rescue workers with a 'double tap' missile strike
Ukrainian officials on Tuesday accused the Kremlin's forces of targeting rescue workers as the death toll from two Russian missile strikes that slammed into residential buildings in the downtown area of a Ukrainian city climbed to seven.
Sports
Two years after Olympics drama Belarus-born Tsimanouskaya to run for Poland in 3 track worlds events
Now cleared to run for Poland after her drama at the Tokyo Olympics, Belarus-born sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is representing her new country in three events at the world championships this month.