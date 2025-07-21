UK police arrest 6 after protesters descend on a hotel housing asylum seekers

LONDON — A town on the outskirts of London was rocked by protesters who descended on a hotel housing asylum seekers for the second time in four days on Sunday night, amid anger about a migrant accused of sexual assault.
Police in the town of Epping said they arrested six people on Sunday, including four suspected of involvement in ''violent disorder'' during the previous demonstration on Thursday. Officers patrolled the area around the Bell Hotel throughout the night after issuing an order for the crowds to disperse.
Chanting ''Save our kids'' and ''Send them home,'' more than 100 demonstrators, some brandishing British flags, gathered outside the hotel Sunday evening. The protests escalated as night fell, with flares and projectiles thrown toward police vans blocking the entrance. Police escorted a counter-protester from the area after demonstrators surrounded her.
''Disappointingly we have seen yet another protest, which begun peacefully, escalate into mindless thuggery with individuals again hurting one of our officers and damaging a police vehicle,″ Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow of the Essex Police said in a statement. ''For anyone who thinks we will tolerate their thuggery — think again.'‘
The protests come amid escalating tensions over the rising number of asylum seekers who are being housed at government expense in hotels around the country. Those pressures flared into days of rioting last month in Northern Ireland after two teenagers were arrested on charges of sexual assault.
Violent anti-immigrant protests spread throughout the U.K. last summer after social media users spread misinformation about the identity of the person who attacked a dance class in the northwestern town of Southport, killing three young girls. The attacker was a 17-year-old who was born in the U.K. born in the U.K. to parents from Rwanda, not an asylum seeker as had been rumored.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned last year's riots as ''far-right thuggery'' as police intervened to stop the violence and expedited the sentencing of those convicted of taking part.
Before Sunday's protests in Epping, local police issued an order that allowed them to force demonstrators to remove face coverings. The later issued an order for the demonstrators to leave the area around the hotel. That dispersal order remained in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.