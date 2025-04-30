UK military launches airstrikes with US targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The British military launched airstrikes with the United States targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, officials said early Wednesday, their first involvement with America's new intense campaign targeting the Iranian-backed group.
The United Kingdom offered a detailed explanation of its reason to launch the strike, in a departure from the U.S., which has offered few details about the more than 800 strikes it has conducted since beginning its campaign March 15.
The campaign, called ''Operation Rough Rider,'' has been targeting the rebels as the Trump administration negotiates with their main benefactor, Iran, over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.
UK strike hit near Yemen's capital, Sanaa
The U.K.'s Defense Ministry described the site attacked as ''a cluster of buildings, used by the Houthis to manufacture drones of the type used to attack ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, located some 15 miles (25 kilometers) south of Sanaa.''
Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4s took part in the raid, dropping Paveway IV guided bombs, the ministry added.
''The strike was conducted after dark, when the likelihood of any civilians being in the area was reduced yet further,'' the ministry said.
The British offered no information on the damage done in the strike, nor whether it believed anyone had been killed. The U.S. military's Central Command did not acknowledge the strike.