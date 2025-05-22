Wires

UK leader Keir Starmer says he has signed an agreement handing over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK leader Keir Starmer says he has signed an agreement handing over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 2:18PM

LONDON — UK leader Keir Starmer says he has signed an agreement handing over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out

US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out.

Wires

Senate votes to block California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035

Wires

Judge blocks Trump's executive order to shut down the Education Department