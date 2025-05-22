LONDON — UK leader Keir Starmer says he has signed an agreement handing over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
UK leader Keir Starmer says he has signed an agreement handing over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius
UK leader Keir Starmer says he has signed an agreement handing over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 2:18PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out
US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out.