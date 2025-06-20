UK lawmakers to vote on allowing terminally ill adults to end their lives

LONDON — British lawmakers are set to vote Friday on whether to back a bill to help terminally ill adults end their lives in England and Wales, in what could be one of the most consequential social policy decisions they will ever make.
Members of Parliament supported legalizing assisted dying when they first debated the issue in November by 330 votes to 275.
Since then, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill has undergone months of scrutiny leading to some changes in the proposed legislation, which is being shepherded through Parliament by Labour lawmaker Kim Leadbeater rather than the government.
Leadbeater is confident lawmakers will back the bill.
''We have the most robust piece of legislation in the world in front of us tomorrow, and I know that many colleagues have engaged very closely with the legislation and will make their decision based on those facts and that evidence, and that cannot be disputed," Leadbeater said Thursday on the eve of the vote alongside bereaved and terminally ill people.
Proponents of the bill argue those with a terminal diagnosis must be given a choice at the end of their lives. However, opponents say the disabled and elderly could be at risk of being coerced, directly or indirectly, to end their lives to save money or relieve the burden on family members. Others have called for the improvement of palliative care to ease suffering as an alternative.
The vote is potentially the biggest change to social policy since abortion was legalized in 1967.
What lawmakers are voting on