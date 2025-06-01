UK latest country to back Morocco's plan in disputed Western Sahara

After years of conflict, the area has recently emerged as a hotspot for investment, drawing European and American firms interested in fishing, agriculture and infrastructure projects that would allow for the transmission of wind and solar power. As negotiations have stalled, Morocco has invested heavily in the region and sought support from trade partners. Polisario has taken its fight to international courts, arguing that Morocco does not have the right to trade resources belonging to the Sahrawi people while the conflict remains unresolved.