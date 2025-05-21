UK inflation rises to its highest level since January 2024 after domestic bills spike

Still, the sharp increase in inflation is a tricky moment for the Labour Party government, which returned to power last July for the first time in 14 years. In recent weeks, Labour touted what it considers to be economic successes, including higher than anticipated first-quarter growth and a trio of trade deals. As well as the tariff pact with the U.S., the government has concluded a trade deal with India and reset the United Kingdom's relationship with the European Union after Brexit.