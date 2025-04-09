UK government refuses to rule out nationalizing last plant in UK that makes steel from raw material

LONDON — The British government has refused to rule out nationalizing the last plant in the U.K. that makes steel from raw materials as the global trade war increases pressure to preserve the nation's ability to supply domestic industry with the steel it needs.
The Scunthorpe steel works operated by British Steel may soon run out of the iron pellets used to produce steel in two massive blast furnaces unless the government steps in, according to local politicians and unions. That's because the plant's owner, China's Jingye Group, canceled orders for these essential raw materials amid negotiations for increased government support.
The news comes two weeks after British Steel said it was considering closing the blast furnaces because they are no longer financially sustainable due to ''challenging market conditions,'' tariffs and increased environmental costs.
The government is continuing negotiations with the company after Jingye rejected an offer of 500 million pounds ($640 million) to help modernize the plant. When asked on Tuesday what the government was prepared to do to keep the plant open, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was ''absolutely committed'' to steel production in Britain.
''All options are on the table in relation to Scunthorpe,'' he told a parliamentary committee.
British Steel and its forebears have been making steel at Scunthorpe for more than 130 years, building on the U.K.'s development of improved steelmaking technology during the Industrial Revolution. The plant currently employs about 2,700 people.
Jingye bought British Steel in 2020 and says it has invested more than 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) to keep the plant running in the face of ''ongoing production instability.''
Nationwide, U.K. steel output has fallen 80% since the late 1960s due to high production costs and the rapid growth of Chinese production, which pushed down prices around the world.