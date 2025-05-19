TEL AVIV, Israel — UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions for actions in Gaza and West Bank.
UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions for actions in Gaza and West Bank
UK, France and Canada threaten 'concrete actions' against Israel, including sanctions for actions in Gaza and West Bank.
The Associated Press
May 19, 2025 at 5:42PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says Russia and Ukraine will 'immediately' start ceasefire negotiations after 'excellent' call with Putin
Trump says Russia and Ukraine will 'immediately' start ceasefire negotiations after 'excellent' call with Putin.