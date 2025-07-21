UK, France and 23 other countries say the war in Gaza ‘must end now'

LONDON — Twenty-five countries including Britain, France and a host of European nations issued a joint statement on Monday that puts more pressure on Israel, saying the war in Gaza ''must end now'' and Israel must comply with international law.
The foreign ministers of countries including Australia, Canada and Japan said ''the suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths." They condemned ''the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food."
The statement described as ''horrifying'' the deaths of over 800 Palestinians who were seeking aid, according to the figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry and the U.N. human rights office.
''The Israeli government's aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity,'' the statement said.
''The Israeli government's denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law," it added.
Gaza's population of more than 2 million Palestinians is in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis, now relying largely on the limited aid allowed into the territory. Many people have been displaced multiple times.
Most of the food supplies Israel has allowed into Gaza go to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an American contractor backed by Israel. Since the group's operations began in late May, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in shootings by Israeli soldiers while on roads heading to the sites, according to witnesses and health officials.
The statement's signatories included the foreign ministers of about 20 European countries as well as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and the EU commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management, Hadja Lahbib.