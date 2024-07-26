LONDON — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said Friday the U.K. will not interfere with the International Criminal Court's request for an arrest warrant against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The decision puts distance between Starmer's government and the plans of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who had planned to challenge the warrant.
The ICC had set a deadline for Friday for the government to file a challenge.
Harris says she's ready to debate Trump and accuses him of 'backpedaling' from Sept. 10 faceoff
Harris says she's ready to debate Trump and accuses him of 'backpedaling' from Sept. 10 faceoff
