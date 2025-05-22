Wires

UK court puts a last-minute block on the British government handing the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK court puts a last-minute block on the British government handing the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 7:19AM

LONDON — UK court puts a last-minute block on the British government handing the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

UK court puts a last-minute block on the British government handing the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK court puts a last-minute block on the British government handing the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

Wires

Israeli leader Netanyahu's office says he is "shocked" by "horrific, antisemitic" DC shooting of embassy staffers

Wires

Suspect in shooting that killed 2 Israeli embassy staffers chanted 'free, free Palestine' after arrest: DC police chief