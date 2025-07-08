UK conservative politician Norman Tebbit, an icon of the Thatcher era, dies at 94

LONDON — Conservative politician Norman Tebbit, a key ally of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in her free-market transformation of Britain, has died at the age of 94, his family said Tuesday.
Tebbit's son William said he died peacefully at home late Monday. No cause was given.
Tebbit was known for his role tackling the power of Britain's trade unions during the 1980s, and for his socially conservative and free-market views.
He was famed for suggesting the unemployed should get on their bikes to look for work, and for what became known as Tebbit's ''cricket test'' – his 1990 assertion that immigrants could not truly be British until they cheered for England at cricket, rather than India, Pakistan or the West Indies.
Current Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said Tebbit was ''an icon in British politics.''
''He was one of the leading exponents of the philosophy we now know as Thatcherism and his unstinting service in the pursuit of improving our country should be held up as an inspiration to all Conservatives,'' she said. ''He never buckled under pressure and he never compromised.''
A political bruiser known for no-holds-barred attacks on the opposition, Tebbit was nicknamed the ''Chingford skinhead'' by opponents. Michael Foot, who led the Labour Party in the 1980s, called him a ''semi-house-trained polecat.''
However, even Tebbit's critics praised his stoic response to the Irish Republican Army bombing of Brighton's Grand Hotel during the Conservative Party conference in 1984. Five people were killed in the bombing, an attempt to kill Thatcher. Tebbit was seriously wounded and his wife Margaret was paralyzed from the neck down.