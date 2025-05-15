UK becomes fastest-growing G7 economy after strong first quarter

LONDON — The British economy grew at its fastest rate in a year during the first quarter of 2025, official figures showed Thursday, in a welcome boost to the Labour government, which has made lifting the country's growth its top priority.
The Office for National Statistics said growth, as measured by gross domestic product, increased by 0.7% in the first quarter of the year from the final three months of 2024, with the country's dominant services sector doing particularly well.
The first quarter increase makes the British economy the fastest-growing among the Group of Seven leading industrial nations.
Growth was modestly ahead of market expectations for a 0.6% increase. It was also the biggest increase since the first quarter of 2024, when the economy expanded by 0.9%.
Treasury chief Rachel Reeves welcomed the growth leap, and said the figures showed the choices made by Labour since it was elected last July were beginning to pay off.
''We're set to be the fastest growing economy in the G-7 in the first three months of this year and that's incredibly welcome, but I know that there is more to do," she said while on a visit to a Rolls-Royce factory in Derby, northern England.
Most economists think is likely to slow down in the second quarter of the year, partly because of the global uncertainty generated by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.
Though most tariffs were paused for 90 days following the ensuing market turmoil, including the 10% baseline tariff applied to U.K. goods entering the U.S., the backdrop for the global economy remains highly uncertain, particularly if the U.S.-China trade war persists.