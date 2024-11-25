LONDON — UK authorities said Monday they have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with a bomb hoax near the U.S. Embassy in London last week.
UK authorities charge a man in last week's bomb hoax at the US Embassy
UK authorities said Monday they have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with a bomb hoax near the U.S. Embassy in London last week.
By The Associated Press
Daniel Parmenter appeared at Ealing Magistrates Court on Monday and was taken into custody.
He was arrested at his home on Sunday, just days after police carried out the controlled explosion of a suspicious package that was found near the embassy on Friday.
Police said afterward that the item wasn't a bomb as initially suspected. The incident disrupted embassy business, with public appointments cancelled for the day. A street was briefly blocked off while authorities took every precaution in a turbulent time.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
An engine for a new small Japanese rocket reportedly burst into flames Tuesday during a combustion test.