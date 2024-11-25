World

UK authorities charge a man in last week's bomb hoax at the US Embassy

By The Associated Press

November 25, 2024 at 4:32PM

LONDON — UK authorities said Monday they have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with a bomb hoax near the U.S. Embassy in London last week.

Daniel Parmenter appeared at Ealing Magistrates Court on Monday and was taken into custody.

He was arrested at his home on Sunday, just days after police carried out the controlled explosion of a suspicious package that was found near the embassy on Friday.

Police said afterward that the item wasn't a bomb as initially suspected. The incident disrupted embassy business, with public appointments cancelled for the day. A street was briefly blocked off while authorities took every precaution in a turbulent time.

