NEW YORK — Jace Carter had 28 points in UIC's 77-71 victory over Stonehill on Monday night.
Carter had seven rebounds and three steals for the Flames (3-2). Trevante Anderson scored 18 points and added seven assists. Filip recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.
Andrew Sims led the Skyhawks (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Burnett added 10 points and four steals and Max Zegarowski had nine points and nine rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
