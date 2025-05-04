Uhre's late goal sends Philadelphia Union past CF Montreal 2-1

Sports

The Associated Press
May 4, 2025 at 3:12AM

MONTREAL — Mikael Uhre scored the go-ahead goal at the 84th minute and the Philadelphia Union pulled out a 2-1 win over winless CF Montreal on Saturday.

Uhre took a through ball from Jovan Lukic and got it past closing keeper Jonathan Sirois to secure the goal.

Just two minutes in, Indiana Vassilev put the Union ahead 1-0 with a right-footed shot from the center outside the box. Giacomo Vrioni's left footer at the third minute of extra time in the first half leveled it for Montreal.

With the win, the Union (7-3-1) stayed on the heels of Eastern Conference leading Columbus who beat (7-1-3) Charlotte FC 4-2. The Crew have posted 24 points while the Union and FC Cincinnati (7-2-1) each have 22 points.

Montreal fell to 0-8-3.

