Uganda struggles to feed more than 1.7 million refugees as international support dwindles

Since 2021, as funding consistently declined, the U.N.'s World Food Program has prioritized the most vulnerable groups for food assistance, in food items or cash, which can be as little as $3. After spending three months in Uganda, refugees are eligible to get 60% rations, and the number falls by half after six months. Only new arrivals get 100% food assistance, leaving the vast majority of some 99,000 refugees in Bulaba's settlement vulnerable to hunger and other impoverishment.