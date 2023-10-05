KAMPALA, Uganda — Ugandan security forces on Thursday briefly detained opposition figure Bobi Wine and foiled a planned street demonstration by his supporters who intended to welcome him at the airport.

Wine, a singer and former lawmaker whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was driven under police escort to his home outside Kampala after his arrival from a trip abroad, police said.

Wine's political party said he had been unlawfully detained at the airport.

''The cowardly regime has arrested our President upon arrival at Entebbe Airport,'' Mathias Mpuuga, the leader of the opposition in parliament, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to Wine. "We set out to receive him today, but the panicky regime security could not even allow him into immigration."

Ugandan police frequently detain opposition figures in ''preventive arrest'' measures they say are necessary to preserve public order.

Opposition rallies are rarely allowed in the East African country.

Wine ran for president in 2021, losing to President Yoweri Museveni in an election he claimed was rigged against him. Museveni has held power since 1986.