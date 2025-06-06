UFC title contender Sean O'Malley quit weed, social media and hair dye. Can it make him a champion?

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Sean O'Malley lost a title fight that could have stamped him the true face of UFC and decided it was time for a makeover.
O'Malley realized to truly be at his best — as a fighter, as a family man — he needed to make difficult lifestyle sacrifices to round himself into peak form.
So he weeded out his bad habits.
O'Malley said he's on a complete detox of all his vices. He's cleansed himself of scrolling social media, stopped the hours of gaming each day — though he dabbles a bit more in poker — and said he even quit smoking marijuana.
The 30-year-old contender also ditched his trademark dyed hair. No more cornucopia of colors that turned his locks into rainbows or cotton candy tops. O'Malley sported brown, braided hair this week and had no plans to brighten it on Saturday night.
O'Malley is all business as he trained for his 135-pound title fight against Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 316.
O'Malley, with his flashy knockouts and flashier style that made him pop as a character in a sport currently devoid of over-the-top personality, was unbeaten in seven straight fights and held the UFC bantamweight championship when he fought Dvalishvili last September. Dvalishvili, a 34-year-old from the country of Georgia, won the belt in a convincing — though not aesthetically pleasing — unanimous decision over O'Malley.
Dvalishvili (18-4) successfully defended the championship in January against Umar Nurmagomedov and is a slight betting favorite to win at the Prudential Center over O'Malley, per BetMGM Sportsbook.