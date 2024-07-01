FRANKFURT, Germany — England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia.
UEFA said Monday it appointed a disciplinary inspector to look at ''a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.''
Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring a stoppage-time equalizing goal before England went on to win 2-1 in extra time on Sunday.
If UEFA charges Bellingham in a disciplinary case he risks being suspended for the quarterfinal against Switzerland on Saturday.
AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024
