UEFA fines Chelsea 20 million euros and Barcelona 15 million euros for breaking financial monitoring rules

The Associated Press
July 4, 2025 at 3:57PM

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA fines Chelsea 20 million euros and Barcelona 15 million euros for breaking financial monitoring rules.

The Associated Press

