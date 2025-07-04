NYON, Switzerland — UEFA fines Chelsea 20 million euros and Barcelona 15 million euros for breaking financial monitoring rules.
UEFA fines Chelsea 20 million euros and Barcelona 15 million euros for breaking financial monitoring rules
UEFA fines Chelsea 20 million euros and Barcelona 15 million euros for breaking financial monitoring rules.
The Associated Press
July 4, 2025 at 3:57PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Multiple people dead and dozens rescued amid Texas flooding as search continues for others missing, authorities say
Multiple people dead and dozens rescued amid Texas flooding as search continues for others missing, authorities say.