Wires

UEFA bans Montenegrin club Arsenal Tivat for 10 years from European competitions for match-fixing

UEFA bans Montenegrin club Arsenal Tivat for 10 years from European competitions for match-fixing.

The Associated Press
July 16, 2025 at 2:22PM

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA bans Montenegrin club Arsenal Tivat for 10 years from European competitions for match-fixing.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

A key coalition partner in Netanyahu's government says it is quitting, leaving him with minority in parliament

A key coalition partner in Netanyahu's government says it is quitting, leaving him with minority in parliament.

Wires

Feds announce charges against 5 in Louisiana, including current and former police chiefs, over alleged visa fraud scheme

Wires

Syrian officials and Druze leaders announce new ceasefire after days of fighting, following breakdown of previous truce