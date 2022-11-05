RICHMOND, Va. — Reece Udinski threw three touchdown passes and Richmond built a 24-point lead before holding off New Hampshire 40-34 to celebrate homecoming on Saturday.

Richmond's win creates a three-way tie for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association. Richmond (7-2 overall), New Hampshire (6-3) and William & Mary (8-1) are all 5-1 in league play. All three are ranked in the FCS coaches poll.

Two of Udinski's TD passes came in the first half as the Spiders built a 24-0 lead in the second quarter. New Hampshire began to build momentum, however, when Max Brosmer hit Heron Maurisseau with a 46-yard bomb to the end zone on the final play of the half.

Brosmer threw two more TD passes in the second half, his 1-yard hookup with Maurisseau drawing the Wildcats within 37-34 with 11:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. A New Hampshire fumble led to a short drive and 45-yard field goal by Richmond's Andrew Lopez for a 40-34 lead. New Hampshire got no closer than the Richmond 35-yard line on its final two possessions.

Udinski completed 30 of 43 passes for 287 yards. Two of his touchdowns went to Leroy Henley who caught seven passes for 106 yards.

Brosmer was 23-of-36 passing for 277 yards with three touchdowns.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2