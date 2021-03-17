NEW YORK — UConn's Paige Bueckers becomes just the third freshman named to The Associated Press women's All-America team.
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 8 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Influence of extensive publicity again took center stage
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune