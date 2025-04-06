UConn's Geno Auriemma gives no indication of slowing down after winning 12th NCAA title

TAMPA, Fla. — Geno Auriemma has accomplished more than just about anyone in college basketball.
The 71-year-old UConn coach passed former Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer as the winningest coach in Division 1 earlier this season. He won his 12th NCAA title on Sunday, 30 years after winning his first one.
He has done it all in his 40 years at UConn, and amid the celebration of his latest championship gave no indication that he’s slowing down just yet.
'‘We don’t like to admit that we’re older because we still act younger because of the people that we’re dealing with, said Auriemma, who became the oldest coach to win a national championship. “Yeah, I may be 71 number-wise, but otherwise, I’m more able to do stuff with those young people because I’m around them every day and they rub off on me.
“Does that mean I can do this for another X number of years? No ... These kids are fun, but there is going to come a time where the fun doesn’t eliminate how hard it is to do this job. This job is really hard to do.”
Auriemma’s love-hate relationship with Bueckers
Auriemma took over at UConn in 1985 and has spent the past four decades building the program into one of the greatest dynasties in sports. Before he came to the school from Virginia, the program had only one winning season. Since then, Auriemma only has one losing season in his career — his first one with the Huskies — has been to 24 Final Fours and has led the Huskies to 29 conference tournament championships.
He led UConn to four straight titles from 2013-16 with Breanna Stewart. The Huskies are still the last program to repeat as champions, but before Sunday, they hadn’t won another title since that run.