UConn's Geno Auriemma gives no indication of slowing down after winning 12th NCAA title

‘‘He’s been amazing. I think when I first got the job, the Italian connection and really the connection of just being in New England, but to me, he’s the basketball version of what we talk about with Pep,‘’ Mazzulla said. ‘’He has the ability to outcoach you tactically, manage the best players, manage talent and all the things that some of the best players of all-time say about him, it just shows what type of person and coach he is.‘’