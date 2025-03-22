UConn's bid for 3rd straight title endures with 67-59 win over Oklahoma in March Madness

UConn: The Huskies stand alongside Duke (1991-92) and Florida (2006-07) as the only teams to win back-to-back titles since UCLA’s run of seven straight from 1967-73. While they haven’t looked like a national title contender since they lost three straight games in Maui in November, they’re still alive for a three-peat after a tough offensive night that included freshman Liam McNeeley missing 11 of 13 shots.