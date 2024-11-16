GREENSBORO, N.C. — UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ties NCAA Division I record with 1,216th win.
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ties NCAA Division I record with 1,216th win
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ties NCAA Division I record with 1,216th win.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 16, 2024 at 12:51AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ties NCAA Division I record with 1,216th win.