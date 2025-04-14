Wires

UConn star Paige Bueckers has been taken with the No. 1 pick overall in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings

UConn star Paige Bueckers has been taken with the No. 1 pick overall in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings.

The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 11:42PM

NEW YORK — UConn star Paige Bueckers has been taken with the No. 1 pick overall in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump administration freezes $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after university defies its demands over campus protests

Trump administration freezes $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after university defies its demands over campus protests.

Wires

UConn star Paige Bueckers has been taken with the No. 1 pick overall in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings

Wires

Judge denies bail for man accused of setting arson fire at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence