HARTFORD, Conn. — It wasn't exactly as she envisioned it, but that didn't take away from the magnitude, pride, relief and promise of the moment.

Around 8 p.m. Friday night, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert called out Megan Walker's name over a virtual stream as the New York Liberty's selection with the No. 9 pick of the WNBA draft, marking her entrance into the league and the fulfillment of her lifelong dream.

The selection made Walker UConn's 26th first-round WNBA draft pick. Teammate Crystal Dangerfield was still waiting to hear her named called. The Huskies have produced first-round picks in 10 of the last 12 drafts, and multiple first-rounders in six of the last seven years.

Prior to Walker's selection, Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu was chosen No. 1 overall by the Liberty, as widely expected. Teammate Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings), Baylor's Lauren Cox (Indiana Fever) and Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter (Atlanta Dream) comprised the other lottery picks. Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester were honorary selections at the start of the draft. The three were among the victims of the January helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant.

Walker will be joined by fellow Huskies Kia Nurse and Kiah Stokes on the Liberty.

The AAC Player of the Year, AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player and consensus All-American averaged 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds in her breakout junior campaign before declaring for the draft on March 14.

Since the cancellation of the tournament and UConn's transition to online instruction, Walker has been home in Chesterfield, Va., preparing for the draft, trying to keep and shape and awaiting word on when training camp may resume (both training camps and the regular season have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak).

