UConn coach Geno Auriemma breaks NCAA wins record, getting 1,217th career victory

''He gives credit to everybody around him, and he doesn't really take it for himself,'' Huskies star Paige Bueckers said. ''But what he's built here, it's here because of him, so he definitely downplays it. He doesn't want to do the whole thing: the celebration, the goats, the ice cream, it's all extra to him. But he deserves it, and we want to celebrate him, because he doesn't celebrate himself a lot. So everyone around him will make sure they do that job.''