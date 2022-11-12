STORRS, Conn. — Adama Sanogo scored 27 points as UConn beat Boston University 86-57 on Friday night.
Sanogo added 15 rebounds for the Huskies (2-0). Tristen Newton scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Nahiem Alleyne shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
Walter Whyte led the Terriers (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and two steals. Boston University also got 11 points from Daman. Fletcher Tynen also had eight points.
UConn outscored Boston University in the second half by 12 points, with Newton scoring a team-high 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0
Marc-Andre Fleury posted the 72nd regular season shutout of his career and made Mats Zuccarrello's goal late in the first period stand up as the Minnesota Wild snapped Seattle's five-game win streak with a 1-0 win over the Kraken on Friday night.
Wild
Zuccarello's goal, Fleury's saves preserve 1-0 Wild victory in Seattle
Marc-Andre Fleury's 28-save night and 72nd career shutout — most among active NHL goaltenders — ended the Kraken's five-game winning streak.
Sports
Kriisa has triple-double, No. 17 Arizona tops Southern 95-78
Kerr Kriisa had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his second career triple-double, leading No. 17 Arizona to a 95-78 win over Southern on Friday night in a game that featured 57 fouls, including three technicals.
Sports
Sharks snap five-game losing streak with 5-4 win over Stars
Tomas Hertl scored early in the third period to help San Jose build a big lead, and the Sharks held on to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
High Schools
Mayer Lutheran steadies itself, defeats Mabel-Canton in Class 1A volleyball semifinals
The second-seeded Crusaders will play top seed Minneota for the championship.