UConn greats Rebecca Lobo and Jen Rizzotti reunite to coach AAU team with their sons on it

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Rebecca Lobo had just finished broadcasting Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever's nationally televised victory over the New York Liberty last month when she rushed to the airport to catch a flight back home to Connecticut.
She had another game the next day— and she was coaching in this one.
Lobo has been coaching her son, Thomas, on his AAU team since he was in the seventh grade. That team, CT Force, was playing in the second day of a tournament in Springfield, Massachusetts, close to where the Hall of Famer grew up.
But even if travel delays prevented her from getting there, Lobo wasn't worried. She knew Jen Rizzotti would be.
The two stars from UConn's 1995 women's national championship basketball team have been co-coaching since Rizzotti moved back to Connecticut to take over as the Sun's president in 2021 and was looking for an AAU team for her son, Conor.
''It's been a blast because we were super close in college and after college, and then when she went down to D.C. we lost a little contact," Lobo said. "Now we get to see each other through the spring and through the fall.''
It's hard to miss a lot of the unselfish play and style the Huskies greats learned in their time under Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey, who just finished off their 40th year at the school. Lobo and Rizzotti have instilled that in their boys' team.
Lobo laughed at the notion that they were the younger version of the Hall of Fame coaches, although she acknowledged that Rizzotti, who takes the lead as coach in most of the games, has the same fiery passion as Auriemma.