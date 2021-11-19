The Gophers women's basketball game vs. UConn and former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers will be available Saturday morning on a livestream from FloHoops. It is the opening game of the women's Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas and scheduled for an 11 a.m. tip-off.
The streaming service offers a monthly plan for $29.99 and an annual package for $210.
The game will also be available on 96.7 FM radio and on an audio-only webstream.
Game times for Sunday and Monday in the eight-team tournament have yet to be determined. The entire tournament will be on FloHoops, except for Monday's title game at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 and third-place game at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
