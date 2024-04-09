GLENDALE, Ariz. — UConn defeats Purdue 75-60 to become first repeat NCAA men's basketball champion since 2007.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Ban on historical horse racing advances swiftly after Racing Commission tried to legalize casino games
More from Star Tribune
Politics Ban on historical horse racing advances swiftly after Racing Commission tried to legalize casino games
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune