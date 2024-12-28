UConn beats Carolina in Fenway Bowl, dominating Bill Belichick’s next team in his old backyard

Fagnano hit Alex Honig for a 4-yard TD and Cam Edwards ran it in from 2 yards out to give UConn a 24-7 lead in the second quarter. The Tar Heels did not get their first first down until there were 24 seconds left in the half, on an encouraging 2-minute drill that brought them into UConn territory for the first time before Michael Merdinger's blooper of a pass was intercepted by Tui Faumuina-Brown.