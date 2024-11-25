Wires

UCLA is No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 for 1st time; UConn, Notre Dame next, defending champ South Carolina drops to No. 4

UCLA is No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 for 1st time; UConn, Notre Dame next, defending champ South Carolina drops to No. 4.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 25, 2024 at 4:59PM

NEW YORK — UCLA is No. 1 in women's AP Top 25 for 1st time; UConn, Notre Dame next, defending champ South Carolina drops to No. 4.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

Walmart becomes the latest - and biggest - company to pull back back on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

Wires

White Florida woman is sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a Black neighbor amid a lengthy dispute

Wires

Judge grants request from prosecutors to dismiss election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump