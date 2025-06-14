UCLA gets off to fast start, holds off upstart Murray State 6-4 in College World Series opener

OMAHA, Neb. — Roman Martin and AJ Salgado drove in two runs apiece to lead UCLA to a 6-4 victory over a Murray State team making its College World Series debut Saturday.
The Bruins, in the CWS for the first time since they won the championship in 2013, built a 6-0 lead before the Racers began chipping away at it in the middle innings. UCLA closer Easton Hawk pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to secure the Bruins' fourth straight win in an Omaha opener.
''It's one game in a four-team bracket,'' UCLA coach John Savage said. ''Yeah, you want to win the first game, no question about it. But we've got a long, long ways to go.''
UCLA (48-16) will play Monday night against the winner of Saturday night's game between No. 3 national seed Arkansas and No. 6 LSU.
The Missouri Valley Conference's Racers (44-16), only the fourth No. 4 regional seed since 1999 to advance to the CWS, will try to keep their first appearance going when they play Arkansas or LSU in an elimination game Monday.
Ian May (8-3), the second of five relievers who followed starter Michael Barnett, pitched an inning to earn the win.
The Bruins were in full control early and improved to 27-1 when scoring first. They loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning against Nic Schutte (8-5). He gave up a hit and issued three walks before he settled down and got back-to-back strikeouts and a groundout to keep it 1-0.
Dean West singled in another run in the second, and the Bruins added four more in the fourth on a safety squeeze bunt, base hit and Salgado's two-run double.