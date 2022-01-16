ORLANDO, Fla. — Diamond Battles and Tay Sanders combined to score 37 points and UCF knocked off No. 24 South Florida 67-51 on Sunday.

Battles finished with 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Knights (12-2, 4-0 American Athletic Conference). Sanders added 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Alisha Lewis pitched in with 12 points and six assists as UCF snapped the Bulls' four-game win streak and denied them the 700th win in program history.

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu paced South Florida (12-5, 2-1) with 14 points. She added eight rebounds. Bethy Mununga, who averages a double-double, finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Elena Tsineke scored 12 but had seven of the Bulls' 19 turnovers.

Battles and Sanders combined for 12 points in the second quarter as the Knights turned a six-point first-quarter lead into a 37-22 advantage at halftime. UCF led 55-34 after the third period.

South Florida, which had won 8 of 9 coming into the game, avoided becoming UCF's 10th opponent to score less than 50 points this season and the Knights just missed forcing 20 turnovers for an eighth time this season.

