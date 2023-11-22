BOZEMAN, Mont. — Isaiah Moses had 22 points in UC Riverside's 74-68 win over Green Bay on Tuesday night.
Moses also contributed six assists for the Highlanders (2-3). Vladimer Salaridze scored 14 points, going 7 of 9 from the field. Barrington Hargress shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
Noah Reynolds led the Phoenix (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight assists. Rich Byhre added 14 points for Green Bay. David Douglas Jr. also had 12 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
