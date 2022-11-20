RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Lachlan Olbrich had 16 points in UC Riverside's 106-30 victory over Occidental on Saturday night.
Olbrich added six rebounds for the Highlanders (2-2). Jamal Hartwell II shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Zyon Pullin finished 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 14 points.
Bernard Cassidy, Nicky Clotfelter and Aiden Williams scored six points apiece for Occidental (0-1).
NEXT UP
UC Riverside's next game is Monday against Weber State, and Occidental visits San Diego State on Friday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
