DAVIS, Calif. — Ezra Manjon, Kennedy Koehler and Damion Squire scored 16 points apiece as UC Davis romped past William Jessup 95-62 on Friday.

Elijah Pepper had 14 points for UC Davis (2-2). Koehler also had three blocks.

Myles Corey had 17 points for the Warriors. Jayden DeJoseph added 14 points.