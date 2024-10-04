Business

Ubisoft shares jump following reports of Tencent, Guillemot family considering buyout

Shares of Ubisoft jumped more than 30% Friday, following reports that Tencent and the Guillemot family are considering a buyout of the video game maker.

October 4, 2024 at 7:25PM

LOS ANGELES — Shares of Ubisoft jumped more than 30% Friday, following reports that Tencent and the Guillemot family are considering a buyout of the video game maker.

Bloomberg news reported that Tencent and Guillemot family — minority stakeholders in Ubisoft — have been discussing ways to stabilize the company after it lost more than half its market value this year. Shares surged 33.5% to about $15.57 Friday, according to FactSet.

Ubisoft declined to comment. Tencent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

France-based Ubisoft is the publisher behind the well-known franchise ''Assassin's Creed.'' Ubisoft's shares fell last month to their lowest point in more than a decade after its latest title ''Star Wars Outlaws'' underperformed and the company announced that it would delay the latest ''Assassin's Creed'' game.

Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft's CEO, said in a statement last week that the company's ''second quarter performance fell short of our expectations.''

