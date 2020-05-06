NEW YORK — Uber is cutting 3,700 full-time workers and its CEO will give up his base salary with the nation largely still in lockdown.
The San Francisco company said Wednesday that the layoffs and related costs like severance will reach about $20 million.
Uber Technologies Inc. had already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19, or placed in quarantine.
Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary through year-end.
The company, which is scheduled to report quarterly financial results after the bell Thursday, said it is evaluating other cost cuts.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Astronomers find closest black hole to Earth
Meet your new but shy galactic neighbor: A black hole left over from the death of a fleeting young star. European astronomers have found the…
Variety
Ask Amy: Sex with husband makes wife 'cringe'
Dear Amy: My husband and I have been together for about 10 years. Ever since having our son four years ago, the thought of…
Variety
With factories dark, GM profit slumps 88%; 2Q likely worse
General Motors' first-quarter net income fell 88%, but it still managed to make $247 million despite the arrival of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus
Why are some planes so crowded even with air travel down?
Every once in a while, social media lights up with photos or video from flights that are nearly full, with passengers clearly violating advice from…
Variety
Enter (part of) the Wu-Tang
Wu-Tang leader RZA will chime in and answer questions in a webcast of the movie that gave the hip-hop supergroup its name.